“Severe penalty needs to be brought in”: Brad Hogg demands strict action against batters leaving crease before ball bowled by giving Mohammad Wasim reference

Australian spinner Brad Hogg has demanded strict action on the batters who leave the crease before the ball gets released.

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by a run to give Pakistan their 2nd straight defeat of the tournament. And to everyone’s surprise, Zimbabwe are still unbeaten in the tournament.

The qualification was itself a big achievement for Zimbabwe, but first entering the Super-12 stage and then Pakistan is the cherry on the cake for them. Zimbabwe opted to bat first, where they managed to score just 130 runs, where Pakistani pacer Mohammad Waseem took 4 wickets with the ball.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi lauds Zimbabwe on an emphatic win

Pakistans started the match very slowly, and they could not cope with the game. They required 11 runs in the last over, but they managed to score just 9 and lost the game by a single run. It is safe to say that Pakistan will now require a lot of luck to enter the knockout phase.

Brad Hogg demands strict action against batters leaving crease

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has asked to bring in strict action against the batters who leave the non-striking end early before the ball gets bowled. He posted the picture of the last night’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth.

ALSO READ: Is Pakistan out of T20 World Cup 2022?

Pakistan needed 3 runs off the last ball, and Shaheen Afridi was on the strike. It was clearly visible that non-striker Mohammad Waseem was way outside of his crease before the ball was released. Zimbabwe won the match, but cricket is a game of margins, and it could have impacted the game

“Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered! Last ball of the game last night!,” Brad Hogg tweeted.

Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered!

Last ball of the game last night!#ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/lHpaMr3Oqr — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 28, 2022

The so-called “Mankad” was in the highlights as well when Deepti Sharma did the same to Charlotte Dean, and India won the match. A lot of sportsmanship talks come in between, but it is certain that it is well within the laws of the game, and the batters should not be allowed to take undue advantage of the same.