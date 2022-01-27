“I really think they’re a big chance of winning the title this year”: Brad Hogg backs Perth Scorchers to win the BBL 11 title

BBL 11: Brad Hogg has backed his former side Perth Scorchers to win the title this season, which will be their fourth overall title.

Perth Scorchers have been in smashing form so far in the BBL11. They finished as the top-toppers, whereas they easily defeated Sydney Sixers in the qualifier game. Despite missing some of their key players, they managed to win 11 of their fourteen league games. The arrival of Jhye Richardson has made the side even more stronger. They will now face Sydney Sixers in the final game on 28 January at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Colin Munro and Kurtis Patterson have batted really well, whereas Mitch Marsh has been excellent with both bat and the ball. The bowling looks stunning with the likes of AJ Tye, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, and Peter Hatzoglou.

Brad Hogg backs Perth Scorchers to win BBL 11 Trophy

Bradd Hogg, who has won two back-to-back titles for the Perth Scorchers has made his prediction. He has clearly said that Perth Scorchers are the favourites to win the title.

“I really think they’re a big chance of winning the title this year…,” Hogg said.

“This group of Kids there have led, and they’ve created the culture of the Perth Scorchers. We are seeing it pay dividends.”

Perth Scorchers, who are chasing their 4th BBL title, faced Sydney Sixers in the last year’s final as well. The Sixers defeated them easily last time, but the current scenario is quite different. The Sydney Sixers are currently struggling to have eleven players on the field.

Daniel Hughes is nursing an ankle injury, whereas Jack Edwards and Josh Philippe are out due to Covid. The Sixers were forced to play their assistant coach Jay Lenton as a wicket-keeper in the Challenger game. In more bad news, Jordan Silk limped off the field in the last game, whereas Moises Henqriues and Steve O’Keefe will also face late fitness tests.

If the players could not pass their fitness tests, the Sixers will be forced to pick players from the substitute bubble of the Big Bash League.