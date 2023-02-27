Shaheen Afridi Abbas Afridi relationship: Are Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abbas Afridi brothers?

The pacers are dominating the Pakistan Super League 2023 season, and the ‘Afridi’ duo of Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi are amongst the top-3 wicket-takers of the tournament. Shaheen is making his comeback after a serious injury, whereas young Abbas has impressed everyone with his skills.

Shaheen is representing the Lahore Qalandars, whereas Abbas is playing for Multan Sultans. Everyone expected a lot from Shaheen, and he has delivered as well. Abbas has come as a surprise, and the way this 21-year-old pacer has delivered so far has been excellent for the Sultans.

ALSO READ: Shaheen Afridi breaks bat of Mohammad Haris

Both of them have taken 10 wickets in the tournament and have helped their team’s cause. Multan Sultans are at the top of the table with wins in 6 matches, whereas Lahore Qalandars are in the third position with 3 wins in 4 matches so far. There is a lot of curiosity amongst the fans regarding the relationship between both of them.

Shaheen Afridi Abbas Afridi relationship

The ‘Afridi’ surname is obviously very popular in Pakistan cricket, but there is no relation between Shaheen and Abbas. Both of them are ‘Pashtuns’, but they are not brothers. Shaheen is the youngest of seven siblings, Shaheen’s eldest brother, Riaz Afridi, represented Pakistan in a Test match in 2004.

Abbas is rising up the ranks, and he belongs to Peshawar. There is not much information available about the family of Abbas, but he has one sibling. Shaheen and Abbas are not directly or indirectly not connected with each other.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi relation

Shaheen, although, is directly related to former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi. Shaheen got married to Shahid’s daughter Ansa Afridi earlier this month. The wedding took place in Karachi where quite a few Pakistani cricketers made their appearance known.

Afridi got injured in the final of the T20 World Cup last year, and this is his first competitive tournament after the same. The pacer has certainly played according to the expectations.