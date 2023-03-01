Abbas Afridi Umar Gul relation: How are Abbas Afridi and Umar Gul related to each other?

Abbas Afridi and Umar Gul are presently part of the PSL, although in different roles.

Emerging Pakistan pacer Abbas Afridi has come up with some fine performances so far in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2022 for the previous season runners-up Multan Sultans, and is presently placed at the third spot in the leading wicket-takers list, with 10 wickets across five innings.

Hailing from Peshawar, the 21-year-old is in fact the nephew of former Pakistan national team pacer Umar Gul, who has played an important part in teaching him the nuances of fast bowling since his teenage years.

He was in fact the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan during the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2019/20, scalping nine wickets across 5 innings at an average of 20.22.

Abbas Afridi Umar Gul relation

Just the following year, ahead of the sixth season of PSL, he was roped in by the Karachi Kings in their squad. He went on to make a successful PSL debut against the Peshawar Zalmi, returning with bowling figures of 4-0-27-2.

Gul had even wished his nephew the best of luck, and hoped he would improve as a cricketer under the guidance of Karachi Kings’ bowling coach Wasim Akram.

Goodluck to Abbas. An upcoming allrounder, and I’m sure he will learn a lot more from @wasimakramlive by being a part of @KarachiKingsARY https://t.co/caUWHz09HF — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) February 4, 2021

Thank you kaka and In sha Allah ❤ — Muhammad Abbas Afridi (@iAbbasAfridi55) February 4, 2021

While Afridi has been part of the Multan Sultans since the previous season, Gul is presently the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators.

Umar Gul enters in an argument with Rashid Latif over allegations of favoritism and nepotism

Ahead of the second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) last year, Umar Gul had accused former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif with allegations of nepotism in the tournament.

“Its totally fine to give chance to deserving players but making it a Family Premier league instead of Kashmir Premier league is actually interesting,” tweeted Umar Gul while tagging Latif, the director of KPL.

Latif then gave it back to Gul by stating that it was he who had recommended his nephew’s name to the Karachi Kings’ squad ahead of PSL 6, and even went on to pick him a year later to represent the Multan Sultans.

Meri jaan why you TAGGING me ? I am not franchise owner / Head coach or part of selection. We are Committee ( KPL ) 😀. I suggested your nephew Abbas Afridi for @karachikings 2 years ago and me and @AbdulRehmanCC bhai picked him for @multansultan last year .. hope you understand- — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 2, 2022

Gul then, perhaps became a bit defensive and remarked that he had nothing against him, but had only tagged him as he is the league director.

Haha sorry Rashid bhai I know you have nothing to do with selection, apko tho just as director kpl tag kia hai 🙏 — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) August 2, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.