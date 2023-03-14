"Mere bhai ne itne injections lagwaaye..." Shahid Afridi brutally trolls Shoaib Akhtar over Shaheen Shah Afridi T20 World Cup comment

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently criticized Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi for not continuing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final after his knee injury. Akhtar had said that it was Afridi’s chance to become a hero for his country. He had insisted that if he was there instead of Afridi, he would have taken injections to play.

Akhtar’s career was hampered by injuries, and he had persistent knee problems. He had once revealed on his Youtube channel that the doctors used to drain blood from his knees before every match in order to play. Akhtar had also said that the doctors told him that he will be able to play for just a couple of years after his first match.

“I was taken to the doctors after my first Test match and they told me I had about two years remaining. Doctors used to drain blood out of my knees before and after every match, fellow cricketers used to think that I was off to some club when in reality I would be at the hospital getting injected by four syringes,” Shoaib Akhtar had revealed on his YouTube channel.

Shahid Afridi brutally trolls Shoaib Akhtar over Shaheen Shah Afridi T20 World Cup comment

A video is doing rounds on social media where former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is seen trolling Akhtar for his comments on Shaheen Afridi. Both Shahid and Akhtar are currently in Doha to take part in the Legends League Cricket 2023. They are representing Asia Lions in the tournament.

Afridi trolled Akhtar by saying that the pacer has taken so many injections that now he is not even able to walk properly. The readers must note that Akhtar recently had knee replacement surgery in Melbourne. He also shared a video where he was taking pain-relieving injections.

“Mere bhai ne itne injections lagwaaye ki ab chala ni jaa raha hai [Akhtar has taken so many injections that now he can’t even walk],” Afridi said while bursting into laughter.

Shaheen Afridi and Shahid Afridi relation

Shahid Afridi came in support of Shaheen Afridi earlier as well after Akhtar’s comment. It is to be noted that Shahid is Shaheen’s father-in-law. Shahid’s daughter Ansha Afridi got married to Shaheen earlier this year.