Shahid Afridi daughter marriage photos: Are Shahid and Shaheen Afridi related to each other?

The latest addition to the list of star cricketers getting hitched is the Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who tied the knot with Ansha Afridi at a local mosque in the city of Karachi, Pakistan.

It is worth of a mention that Ansha Afridi is the daughter of former Pakistan team skipper and allrounder Shahid Afridi. Afridi had earlier stated that Shaheen and Ansha had been engaged since the year 2021, and in line with the reports, the duo’s nikah ceremony took place on February 3 (Friday). The bride’s rukhsati will take place on a later date.

As per the Pakistani media outlet Geo News, the reception ceremony or Walima also took place after the traditional Nikah, and the same was attended by his fellow teammates from the national team which included skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Naseem Shah.

Apart from the cricketers, Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations and Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council, also graced the event with their presence.

Shahid Afridi daughter marriage photos

Below are some of the pictures and videos from Shaheen’s reception ceremony. The wedding ceremony clicks have not been made public as yet.

Congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi on his Nikkah ceremony! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/OGuwdrYOo6 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 3, 2023

Congratulations Super Star @iShaheenAfridi on your Nikah Ceremony… Masha Allah 🎊😍👏❤️🙌🙌🙌

اللہ کریم آپ دونوں کو اتفاق اور محبت سے رہنا نصیب فرمائے آمین ثم آمین#ShaheenShahAfridi #anshaafridi pic.twitter.com/zJgKXZwPs2 — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 3, 2023

Congratulations to my brother @iShaheenAfridi & his family on their happiest day. Prayers for your success & happy life. Congratulations to Lala @SAfridiOfficial. Lots of love 💝 #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/AgUxUSOlPU — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 3, 2023

Lala on his daughter’s nikkah with Shaheen Shah Afridi today in Karachi ❤💕#ShahidAfridi #ShaheenShahAfridi #Karachi pic.twitter.com/ziHCLqvCMG — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) February 3, 2023

Apart from Shaheen, a few other cricketers in Shan Masood, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and KL Rahul have also been married of-late.

Are Shahid and Shaheen Afridi related to each other?

Yes. With Shaheen marrying Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi, the former is now officially the son-in-law of Shahid Afridi.