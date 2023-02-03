HomeSearch

Shahid Afridi daughter marriage photos: Are Shahid and Shaheen Afridi related to each other?

Gurpreet Singh
|Published 03/02/2023

Shahid Afridi daughter marriage photos: Are Shahid and Shaheen Afridi related to each other?

A click from Shaheen Afridi’s Nikah ceremony. (photo: Twitter)

The latest addition to the list of star cricketers getting hitched is the Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who tied the knot with Ansha Afridi at a local mosque in the city of Karachi, Pakistan.

It is worth of a mention that Ansha Afridi is the daughter of former Pakistan team skipper and allrounder Shahid Afridi. Afridi had earlier stated that Shaheen and Ansha had been engaged since the year 2021, and in line with the reports, the duo’s nikah ceremony took place on February 3 (Friday). The bride’s rukhsati will take place on a later date.

As per the Pakistani media outlet Geo News, the reception ceremony or Walima also took place after the traditional Nikah, and the same was attended by his fellow teammates from the national team which included skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Naseem Shah.

Apart from the cricketers, Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations and Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council, also graced the event with their presence.

Shahid Afridi daughter marriage photos

Below are some of the pictures and videos from Shaheen’s reception ceremony. The wedding ceremony clicks have not been made public as yet.

Apart from Shaheen, a few other cricketers in Shan Masood, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and KL Rahul have also been married of-late.

Are Shahid and Shaheen Afridi related to each other?

Yes. With Shaheen marrying Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi, the former is now officially the son-in-law of Shahid Afridi.

About the author
Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh

Even before persuing his post-graduate diploma in English journalism from IIMC, Gurpreet was certain that Cricket had to be the driving force to keep him sane and optimistic in all life-related matters. Hailing from Ranchi and having represented Jharkhand at the Under-14 level, he believes that the more you keep digging in while understanding the nitty-gritty of a sport, the more humble you become with the realisation that you hardly know anything!

Read more from Gurpreet Singh