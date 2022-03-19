Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2022 team: Is Shakib Al Hasan playing 2022 IPL?

Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2022 team: Bangladesh’s star all-rounder is one of the most consistent players of the T20 circuit.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has been an integral part of the IPL and has always been in demand. He has been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. Shakib al Hasan won the IPL 2014 with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shakib has scored 5872 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 416 wickets with his off-spin. The Bangladeshi all-rounder had a terrific ICC T20 World Cup, whereas he is currently the number two all-rounder in the ICC T20I all-rounders rankings.

Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2022 team

Shakib al Hasan will not be a part of IPL 2022 as he went unsold in the auction. When Sakib al Hasan went unsold in IPL 2022 auction, it was a surprise for many. A lot of spin-bowling all-rounders got some huge sums, but the exclusion of Shakib was not expected.

Shakib had an average IPL 2021, where KKR could not fit him in the playing eleven. Although, he brings a plethora of experience in this format of the game. After his exclusion, Shakib al Hasan’s wife made a post on Facebook where she elaborated the reason why Shakib was not picked in the auction. Shakib has scalped 63 IPL wickets, whereas he has scored 793 runs with the bat

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists in the first game of the season.

It is now confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.