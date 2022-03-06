CSK schedule 2022: Full List of Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 matches

CSK schedule 2022: The SportsRush brings you the fixtures of Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL 2022 campaign.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. After the grueling IPL auction, all ten teams have finalized their teams for the upcoming season.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the season. This is the traditional rule of playing the last year’s finalists on the first day. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings will play four league games each in Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, whereas three-three league games will be played in Brabourne Stadium and MCA Stadium [Pune]. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet.

The team will play its last league game against the Rajasthan Royals on 20 May 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The two most anticipated game against Mumbai Indians will be played on 21 April and 12 May on DY Patil and Wankhede Stadium, respectively.

MS Dhoni has joined the team ahead of the IPL season. Although, the injury to Deepak Chahar is a big blow for the side. Chennai Super Kings have retained their core in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, and DJ Bravo.

The Hi 👋 we have been waiting for!🤩 Day 1⃣: 🏏#WhistlePodu #SingamsInSurat 🦁 pic.twitter.com/WgvSPK43Sy — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 6, 2022

CSK schedule 2022

Opposition Date Stadium Time Kolkata Knight Riders 26 March 2022 Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants 31 March 2022 Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM Punjab Kings 3 April 2022 Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 April 2022 DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 April 2022 DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans 17 April 2022 MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians 21 April 2022 DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM Punjab Kings 25 April 2022 Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 May 2022 MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 May 2022 MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals 8 May 2022 DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians 12 May 2022 Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans 15 May 2022 Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals 20 May 2022 Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM

Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest-earning player, whereas Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also fetched some great amounts. However, some Indian seniors like Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Chesteshwar Pujara remained unsold.

Delhi Capitals have certainly made the strongest team on the paper, whereas Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow are also not far behind. Mumbai Indians have made a team for the future by signing some extremely talented players.