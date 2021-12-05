Shakib Al Hasan slide video: Bangladeshi all-rounder slides on wet covers on a rainy day in viral video

Shakib Al Hasan slide: The Bangladeshi all-rounder appeared to be enjoying his time after play was suspended due to rain on Day 2.

As was the case on Day 1, Day 2 of the second Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh in Mirpur has also been severely affected by inclement weather conditions.

Persistent rain throughout the day allowed only 38 balls to be bowled in the afternoon session. After multiple delays in inspections and start of plays, umpires had decided to conduct a brief period of play before the tea break.

Post the tea break, players were expected to play for four hours to complete a total of 66 overs on Day 2. Having said that, rain gods forced players to take an early tea break and then prevented them from coming out to play in the evening session.

Much like his captain Babar Azam, veteran Pakistan batter Azhar Ali also completed his half-century as the visitors scored 27 runs today. Other than numerous fans, the senior Pakistani duo would also be hoping for rain to allow players to take the field on Day 3.

As far as the highlight of the day is concerned, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan somewhat attempted to make up for the lack of on-field entertainment.

After the play was called-off for the day in the afternoon, a childlike Shakib ran towards wet covers only to slide on them and splash water. Shakib, who pulled off a smooth slide atop the covers, seemed quite ecstatic after executing the move at the Shere Bangla National Stadium today.

In the 15 overs that Shakib has bowled in this match so far, he has given away 33 runs without picking a wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan slide on wet covers after play was called-off on Day 2

Excitement when the play is officially called off for the day @Sah75official 😂🏏 #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/4ewyRqM23u — Sikandar Bakht (@ImSikandarB) December 5, 2021

All of us: “Day has been called off due to rain, let’s head to the hotel” Shakib Al Hasan: pic.twitter.com/zw19sG66K9 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 5, 2021

