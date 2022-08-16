“Shameful gesture by Marcus Stoinis”: Shoaib Akhtar fumes at Marcus Stoinis for questioning Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action during The Hundred 2022 match

Shoaib Akhtar fumes at Marcus Stoinis for latter’s explicit gesture questioning Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action at the Kia Oval, London.

The controversy involving Mohammad Hasnain and Marcus Stoinis during The Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave a couple of days ago, has kept snowballing with each passing hour.

The Australian all-rounder had, post getting dismissed off Hasnain’s short delivery, gestured towards his dug-out that the Pakistani pacer had perhaps bowled the delivery illegally, or simply accused him of ‘chucking’.

Stoinis’ gesture was criticised by scores of Pakistan fans and Cricket experts as well, as the 22-year-old had been declared fit to bowl again following a tweak in his action which met the ICC’s set limit.

Disappointing reaction from Marcus Stoinis after he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain. How about sticking to playing cricket and letting the officials do their job #TheHundred #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oYOSb12GTr — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 14, 2022

For those unaware, Hasnain bowling action was reported by umpire Gerard Abood during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in January this year. After the Biomechanics tests findings of the Lahore University of Management Sciences later confirmed that the pacer was indeed bending his elbow more than the permissible 15 degrees limit by the ICC, he was briefly suspended from bowling altogether.

Shoaib Akhtar fumes at Marcus Stoinis

Along expected lines, the Aussie all-rounder was, hours after the completion of the match, spoken to by match referee Dean Cosker. But it was ultimately decided that Stoinis will not be formally charged with a breach of the ECB’s disciplinary code. The decision did not impress the Pakistani fans in particular one bit, as Hasnain had not been earlier reported by any of the umpires during this season of ‘The Hundred’.

Later, on Tuesday evening, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to his social media handle, to express his displeasure and anger, not only at Stoinis, but also at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not taking any action against the former.

Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022 . How dare you do such things?? Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them.

No player should be allowed to do such things if someone’s been cleared already. pic.twitter.com/5idGdBqcUf — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 16, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.