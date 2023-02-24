“Almost a shoulder budge!”: Shadab Khan pushes Mohammad Hasnain; Sarfaraz Ahmed responds with amusing gesture in PSL 8 match

During the 13th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi, Islamabad United have won the Toss and elected to bat against Quetta Gladiators.

Arriving on the back of two consecutive one-sided losses, Gladiators’ skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed began with the proceedings by handing the new ball to two of his best quicks in Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah, and the decision did pay dividends.

While Hasnain got rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8 off 8) and Rassie van der Dussen (1 off 4), Naseem bowled at mere five runs per Over during the Powerplay to reduce the Islamabad scorecard to 39/2.

Known for their funny banters and sharing a good camaraderie amongst themselves, the Pakistan players in Shadab Khan, Hasnain, and Sarfaraz Ahmed from behind the stumps engaged themselves in one such brief moment of hilarity, which had the possibility of taking an ugly turn.

Shadab Khan pushes Mohammad Hasnain

It all happened on the third delivery of the fourth Over, with Shadab just one delivery old at the crease. Hasnain bowled a good yorker length delivery, which was blocked gently by Khan in the direction of the bowler.

Hasnain collected the ball and the body momentum took him towards the striker’s end. A fun-loving Khan then deliberately scampered across towards him in a bid to go for an innocuous push which Hasnain managed to prevent from happening.

To add up the spice, Sarfaraz from behind the stumps then ran towards Khan whilst signaling to hit him for troubling his fast bowler. The commentators and the crowd had a good laugh with the way the entire sequence proceeded, all of which was in a good spirit though.

SHADAB YOU ARE OLDER THAN HASNAIN REMEMBER?😭pic.twitter.com/LubVucT1Uz — Zubia. (@bobbystannn) February 24, 2023

Shadab yeh bechare hasnain ko takren kyun maare jaa rahe ho? 😭pic.twitter.com/6E4OfYr7yv — P.✨ (@PreetyThakur22) February 24, 2023

As far as the match is concerned, after losing four wickets by the 10th Over mark, the duo of Asif Ali and Azam Khan have taken the matter in their hands and are heading towards a century-run stand for the fifth wicket.