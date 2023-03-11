Why is Naseem Shah not playing today: Why Mohammad Hasnain not playing today’s PSL 8 match between Quetta and Multan?

Quetta Gladiators stand-in captain Mohammad Nawaz won the toss and chose to field in the 28th match of Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight. Wanting to set an example, Nawaz bowled with a new ball to leak just five runs in the first over only to see other bowlers conceding boundaries on a regular basis in the powerplay.

A must-win encounter for Gladiators, they will have to beat Multan Sultans at all costs on Saturday if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Also playing their last league match of the season, Sultans are likely to qualify even after losing their last league contest. But Mohammad Rizwan and his men wouldn’t want to reach the next round on a losing note.

Why is Naseem Shah not playing today vs Multan Sultans?

In spite of coming on the back of a record-breaking victory against Peshawar Zalmi earlier this week, Quetta have made a total of four changes to their Playing XI. Batter Will Smeed, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are missing this all-important match.

As a result, batter Omair Yousuf, spinner Qais Ahmad and fast bowlers Umaid Asif and Naveen-ul-Haq are playing in Rawalpindi instead. While regular captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (finger injury) had missed the last match as well, Shah (knee injury) and Hasnain (injury type not known) not playing PSL 8 Match 28 could hurt Gladiators. Readers must note that QG’s key trio is injured at the moment.

Gladiators are fighters! 💪 We can’t wait to see our boys back in the field. Our three main Gladiators are missing tonight’s important match due to injury.#PurpleForce #QGvMS pic.twitter.com/M8wDJVo2MM — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) March 11, 2023

Having also won the last match against Zalmi in a record-breaking way, Sultans have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI in their second match in as many days. Opening batter Usman Khan and pacer Izharulhaq Naveed have been brought in as like-for-like replacement for Shan Masood and Sheldon Cottrell.