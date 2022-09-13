Shane Warne death date: How did Shane Warne die?

Shane Warne death date: The legendary leg-spinner from Australia died earlier this year due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

The whole cricketing fraternity went into shock when Shane Warne passed away earlier this year. Warne was one of the best-ever players to ever play the game, and he finished as the 2nd highest international wicket-taker behind Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne was the first bowler in the world to surpass the milestone of 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. He made his debut against India and was just one of the two bowlers to complete the milestone of 1000 international wickets.

Apart from his on-field heroics, Warne was involved in quite a few off-the-field controversies as well throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Earlier this year, an Australian OnlyFans star claimed that she had an affair with Warne.

Shane Warne death date

Shane Warne passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Warne died on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui, his body was taken to the mainland city of Surat Thani. It was then transported to Bangkok, before getting transferred to Australia.

A legacy gives you a perspective on what’s important. It is about the richness of an individual’s life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s Legacy will live on. Happy birthday – always in our hearts 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/qL5NPIZnUk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 12, 2022

Warne tested Covid positive during his stint with London Spirit in the Hundred competition, but he had no serious health issues before his heart attack. A state memorial was also organized in Melbourne on 30th Match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground so that the fans could pay their farewell to the Aussie legend.

Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Great Southern Stand was renamed to Shane Warne Stand in honour of Shane Warne. The tributes to Warne were also interesting as the state allowed people to pay their tributes to Warne by putting Beer Cans and Cigarettes at Shane Warne’s statue.