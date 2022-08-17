“I was dating Shane”: Gina Stewart, World’s Hottest Grandma, claims secret relationship with Shane Warne

Famous Australian OnlyFans celebrity, Gina Stewart has revealed a secret relationship with Australian spinner Shane Warne.

The whole cricketing fraternity went in shock when Shane Warne passed away in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack on 4 March 2022. He made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to take 1000 wickets in international cricket.

Warne ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he also has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. In the 1993 Ashes, he bowled the ball of the century.

During his career, he was involved in a lot of controversies. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup, and he even passed on critical information to a bookmaker about the match. Warne has been in a rift with Steve Waugh, Muttiah Muralitharan and Arjuna Ranatunga.

Also Read: Shane Warne family details

Gina Stewart claims secret relationship with Shane Warne

Gina Stewart, Australian OnlyFans celebrity, who is also called ‘world’s hottest grandma’ has made a sensational claim that she was dating Shane Warne. She revealed that he has been devastated over the last few months after this death, she said that they wanted to keep it personal that’s why they kept it personal.

“I have been devastated over the last few months. The world lost a legend and I lost a friend and confidante. The unthinkable happened. I was dating Shane but it wasn’t well-known. He wanted to keep it personal,” Stewart told Daily Star.

❤️ Shane Warne ❤️ 23 seconds of applause for the great man and legendary No.23 earlier.#BBCCricket #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/unpFFRQHHM — Test Match Special (@bbctms) August 8, 2022

Stewart revealed that she met Warne for the very first time in 2018 in Gold Coast after exchanging numerous messages with him. She also revealed that they used to speak on various ideas in order to avoid being caught by the camera.

“He arrived on the Gold Coast and I met him after a cricket game. We hit it off straight away and spent the whole night talking and getting to know each other,” Stewart added.

“We became extremely close and I made a promise to him that I would keep our story out of the public eye. At the time I had to be careful of the paparazzi as I had a publication trying to photograph me a lot where I lived.”