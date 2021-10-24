Cricket

Shardul Thakur not playing: Why is R Ashwin not playing today’s 2021 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai?

Shardul Thakur not playing: Why is R Ashwin not playing today's 2021 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards rose up and defeated the Pelicans 96-89”: The Timberwolves win their second consecutive game to start the 2021-22 season with a 2-0 record
Next Article
Rohit out today video: Rohit Sharma out for first-ball duck as Shaheeh Shah Afridi finds him plumb in front of the wickets
Cricket Latest News
Rohit out today video: Rohit Sharma out for first-ball duck as Shaheeh Shah Afridi finds him plumb in front of the wickets
Rohit out today video: Rohit Sharma out for first-ball duck as Shaheeh Shah Afridi finds him plumb in front of the wickets

Rohit out today: The Indian vice-captain failed to open his account in a high-profile clash…