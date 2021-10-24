Dubai International Cricket Stadium records and stats: List of highest run-scorers and wicket-takers in Dubai T20Is

Dubai International Cricket Stadium records: Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted a whopping 63 T20Is till date.
Despite hosting a whopping 62 T20Is in the last 12 years, it was only yesterday that the Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted its first-ever ICC T20 World Cup match. While everyone would’ve hoped for a better debut than a team bundling out for 55 in 14.2 overs, the venue won’t get a better match to make amends than a high-profile India-Pakistan clash scheduled to be played tonight.
Pakistan, who have had UAE as their adopted home for over a decade now, have played the maximum number (25) of T20Is in Dubai. Other than Pakistan, Ireland and Netherlands have also been regulars at this venue having played 14 and 12 T20Is respectively.
Despite a poor head-to-head record against India in T20Is, Pakistan would be banking on the fact that three batters of their current squad are among the Top-five T20I run-scorers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fine-tuning their skills on the eve of India-Pakistan game at the ICC Academy #India #INDvPAK #IndvsPak #T20WorldCup #kohli #rohit #klrahul pic.twitter.com/X8JluuJUlT
— Baidurjo Bhose (@bbhose) October 23, 2021
While veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik feature in the list primarily because of having played 17 and 19 T20Is respectively at this venue, it is captain Babar Azam’s T20I average of 57.6 (including three half-centuries in six innings) here that should be a concern for India.
Readers must note that Azam will be playing his first-ever T20I against India tonight. India, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20I in Dubai.
ALSO READ: Sharjah Cricket Stadium records in T20Is
It is worth mentioning that Pakistan have won and lost 15 (including a super over victory) and 10 T20Is respectively at this venue. Furthermore, their average innings score here is 137. Batting first, Pakistan have won eight (including a super over victory) and lost three matches in Dubai. Not known for their chasing skills in the shortest format, Pakistan have both won and lost seven T20Is while batting second at this venue.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium records
Most T20I runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Best
|Average
|SR
|100s
|50s
|1
|Mohammad Shahzad (AFG)
|8
|382
|80
|63.66
|133.56
|0
|5
|2
|Paul Stirling (IRE)
|11
|379
|79
|42.11
|142.48
|0
|3
|3
|Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)
|17
|335
|53*
|23.92
|123.61
|0
|1
|4
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|6
|288
|79
|57.6
|121
|0
|3
|5
|Shoaib Malik (PAK)
|19
|270
|39
|18
|108.87
|0
|0
|6
|Umar Akmal (PAK)
|20
|268
|56*
|17.86
|106.77
|0
|1
|7
|Kyle Coetzer (SCO)
|8
|255
|62
|31.87
|108.05
|0
|1
|8
|Ryan ten Doeschate (NED)
|8
|240
|51*
|80
|140.35
|0
|1
|9
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|15
|231
|39*
|19.25
|151.97
|0
|0
|10
|Garry Wilson (IRE)
|14
|226
|65*
|20.54
|114.72
|0
|1
Most T20I wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Bowler
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|1
|Sohail Tanvir (PAK)
|15
|326
|385
|22
|17.5
|7.09
|14.82
|2
|Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
|14
|329
|303
|19
|15.95
|5.53
|17.32
|3
|Umar Gul (PAK)
|11
|249
|281
|18
|15.61
|6.77
|13.81
|4
|George Dockrell (IRE)
|13
|249
|277
|16
|17.31
|6.67
|15.56
|5
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|15
|324
|367
|16
|22.94
|6.8
|20.25
|6
|Pietar Seelar (NED)
|12
|216
|183
|15
|12.2
|5.08
|14.4
|7
|Trent Johnston (IRE)
|9
|216
|190
|15
|12.67
|5.28
|14.4
|8
|Boyd Rankin (IRE)
|10
|198
|170
|13
|13.08
|5.15
|15.23
|9
|Kevin O’Brien (IRE)
|14
|159
|185
|12
|15.42
|6.98
|13.25
|10
|Safyaan Sharif (SCO)
|6
|135
|177
|11
|16.09
|7.87
|12.27