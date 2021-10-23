Sharjah Cricket Stadium records in T20Is: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Sharjah?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium records: Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 16 T20Is including two T20 World Cup matches till date.

Two Asian teams in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who have qualified from Round 1 to Super 12s, will lock horns against each other in the third Group 1 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today.

The match will also be the first Super 12 match to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Having already hosted a couple of matches in this World Cup, Sharjah is scheduled to host nine more matches of the league stage.

Considering how Afghanistan had played 12 out of the 14 T20Is in Sharjah before the commencement of this World Cup, it is but obvious for their players to dominate the batting and bowling stats with respect to this venue.

Snaps of Bangladesh team final practice session ahead of the Super 12 clash against Sri Lanka 🏏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/N66wBHIGjE — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 23, 2021

Other than Afghanistan, Kenya and Zimbabwe have played four T20Is each in Sharjah. Scotland, who will be playing their first Super 12 match against Afghanistan here tomorrow, have already featured in three T20Is at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Despite its smaller boundary size, Sharjah had managed to aid the bowlers primarily spinners in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2021. It will be interesting to see how the pitch here behaves in the World Cup.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium records in T20Is

Most T20I runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

S. No. Batter Matches Runs Best Average SR 100s 50s 1 Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) 12 408 118* 37.09 150 1 1 2 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 12 249 46 24.9 145.61 0 0 3 Asghar Stanikzai (AFG) 9 168 43 21 98.25 0 0 4 Hamilton Masakadza (ZIM) 4 143 63 35.75 118.18 0 0 5 Karim Sadiq (AFG) 11 138 34 12.55 100 0 0 6 Matt Machan (SCO) 3 135 54 67.5 128.57 0 1 7 Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) 8 128 39* 25.6 124.27 0 0 8 Najibullah Zadran (AFG) 7 115 38 19.17 108.49 0 0 9 Collins Obuya (KEN) 4 113 60* 37.67 96.58 0 1 10 Nawroz Mangal (AFG) 8 101 36 12.63 109.78 0 0

Most T20I wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium