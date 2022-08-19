“Batters will always need to earn the right to score runs”: Nick Compton takes subtle dig at England’s Bazball approach amidst ordinary batting at Lord’s

Nick Compton takes subtle dig at England’s Bazball approach as their batters struggle to get going during the ongoing Lord’s Test.

On ‘Day 3’ of the ongoing first Test match of South Africa’s tour of England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, South Africa have defeated England by an innings and 12 runs, to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

It was an ordinary batting performance in both the innings by the English batters, amidst huge talks and discussion around their popular ‘Bazball’ approach ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have been at the helm, with a 100% success record until today.

However, apart from Ollie Pope’s 73 runs in the first innings, none of Stokes’ men could surpass the half-century mark, as the captain-coach duo face their first loss post shouldering the responsibility of a struggling English Test side.

As against South Africa’s 326 in the first innings, England’s first and second innings totals read 165 and 149, with the match ending in just over six sessions.

Nick Compton takes subtle dig at England’s Bazball approach

The build-up to the first Test was spicy as expected, with the South African skipper Dean Elgar, nearly dismissing England’s ‘Bazball’ approach, while also challenging them to opt the same against ‘their’ pace attack.

With the Proteas pace bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen picking up 18 of the 20 English wickets, Elgar indeed has the bragging rights, and most importantly a crucial victory against his team’s name as far as their chances of making it through to the World Test Championship final is concerned.

As for the English camp, even if it is their only loss in five previous Tests, the Cricket fans and experts did not let the opportunity to let go an opportunity to come heavily down at ‘Bazball’, which has not found unanimous acceptance so far, in the world of Test Cricket.

Former England opener turned commentator Nick Compton, took to his social media handle as well, to highlight that the format will always make sure that the batters will have to grind hard for their runs, irrespective of talks around ‘Bazball’.

ALSO READ: Nick Compron praises Dean Elgar and Saral Ervee’s show with the bat during first innings

He also seemed to credit the Proteas pace battery, which managed to not let the English batters settle one bit and play as per their plans during both the innings.

For all the talk at Bazball one thing is for sure the great game of test cricket will never change. Batters will always need to earn the right to score runs. It’s interesting to watch how the psyche of batsmen change when there is pace in an opposition bowling attack! #ENGvSA — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) August 19, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.