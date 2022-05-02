Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches results: Wankhede Stadium previous IPL matches 2022 winners

Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches results: The SportsRush brings you the result of the last five IPL games at the Wankhede.

Indian Premier League is up and running and 46 games have been played so far in the tournament. All the teams are now pushing to make their way into the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 47th game of the tournament. A total of 12 games have been played at the Wankhede, where the chasing teams and defending teams have won six games each.

Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches results

The last game at Wankhede Stadium this season was played between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It was an afternoon game, whereas KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed half-centuries for Lucknow, and the team managed to score 195 runs.

Delhi Capitals had some great cameos in the middle, but they lost the game by 6 runs at the end. Lucknow’s Mohsin Khan was awarded the player of the match for his brilliant spell with the ball.

The 2nd last game at this venue was between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, where Delhi managed to win by four wickets. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets in the game to grab the player of the match trophy. Axar Patel and Rovman Powell played some good knocks for Delhi at the end.

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a high-scoring game at this very venue, where Gujarat Titans won the game by five wickets at the end. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 195 runs in the first innings, which was later chased by the titans. The duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable for the Titans.

The Titans required 35 runs in the last two overs, but Rashid and Tewatia made 38 runs in the last two to seal the deal for the Titans. This ground is a batting beauty on fresh pitches.

It is interesting that three out of the last five games have been won by the teams batting first. The dew factor plays an important part in the night games.