IND vs WI T20 head to head: India vs West Indies head to head in T20 records

IND vs WI T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first WI vs IND T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies will be played in Tarouba tonight. The first of a five-match series will be the first-ever international match to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium. Unlike the recently concluded three-match ODI series, T20Is will be played across three different venues.

Although playing under a different captain, India would be the more confident side post a 3-0 victory in the recently concluded ODI series. The visitors would also want to bank on their below mentioned overall head-to-head record against West Indies.

West Indies, who had lost their last five ODIs against India before the start of the ODI series, have lost their last four T20Is against them before the start of this series. Yet to win a home T20I against India since 2017, captain Nicholas Pooran and his men would be itching to return to winning ways on Friday.

The return of Het-man in Maroon. Tonight. 👏 pic.twitter.com/pYC5rpFKMi — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 29, 2022

It was only five months ago when these two teams had last faced each other in this format. A 17-run victory at the Eden Gardens had powered India to a 3-0 series victory.

IND vs WI T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by WI: 6

Matches won by IND: 13

Matches played in West Indies: 2 (WI 2, IND 2)

Matches played in Americas: 8 (WI 3, IND 4)

Matches played at Brian Lara Stadium: 0 (WI 0, IND 0)

WI average score against IND: 163

IND average score against WI: 176.2

Most runs for WI: 335 (Nicholas Pooran)

Most runs for IND: 585 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for WI: 5 (Keemo Paul)

Most wickets for IND: 10 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for WI: 5 (Shimron Hetmyer)

Most catches for IND: 12 (Rohit Sharma)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).