Shaheen Afridi relation to Shahid Afridi: What is relation between Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi relation to Shahid Afridi: How is Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi related to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi?

After three weeks of intense battle between top T20 sides in the world, the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup has reached towards its business end- the Semi-Final stages.

And it’s Australia’s Aaron Finch who won the Toss and without any dilemma chose to bowl first against Pakistan in the second semi-final at the Dubai International stadium.

The task was hard cut out for Pakistan as teams chasing second have won just a single game off the 11 previous matches at this venue. But, Pakistan were ready for the challenge and posted a comprehensive score of 176/4 on the back of yet another fine opening partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52) and skipper Babar Azam (39 off 34).

But, it was the Southpaw- Fakhar Zaman who rose on to the occasion in yet another knock out match and scored a splendid 32-ball 55 to help Pakistan post the highest total at the Dubai International Stadium in the ongoing World Cup.

But, this wasn’t it. The Pakistan speedster and young sensation- Shaheen Afridi yet again managed to hog the limelight as he drew blood in the very first Over by dismissing the Aussie skipper Aaron Finch for a Golden Duck.

Shaheen Afridi relation to Shahid Afridi

As a first reaction for someone unaware of the 21-year-old left arm pacer, he might seem to be a relative of former Pakistan veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

It was in fact not true until recently. The relation that the aforementioned individuals shared is that both of them have represented Pakistan Cricket at the highest level.

But, soon Shaheen Afridi is about to become the son-in-law of Shahid Afridi.

I’ve written about Shaheen’s first over twice now and still not close to capturing the absolute event it has become — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) November 11, 2021

Former Pakistan team captain Shahid Khan Afridi had in May this year, confirmed that his eldest daughter will tie the knot with Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the future.

In a recent interview with a private channel in Pakistan, Shahid was asked about the engagement of his daughter with star pacer Shaheen, to which he replied that if God’s willing, the young bowler will be his son-in-law in the future.

Shaheen had no relationship with his daughter before this development.