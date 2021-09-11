Sherfane Rutherford IPL stats: Has SRH’s replacement for Jonny Bairstow played in the IPL before?

Sherfane Rutherford IPL stats: The West Indian batsman has signed for a third Indian Premier League franchise in as many years.

West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

Rutherford, 23, has been roped in as a replacement for England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow, who along with all-rounder Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals) and batsman Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings) had opted out of IPL 2021 earlier in the day.

With Punjab Kings signing South Africa batsman Aiden Markram as Malan’s replacement, it will be interesting to see how Delhi Capitals react to the late pulling out of an overseas player.

Out of the trio, Bairstow’s absence is highly likely to be felt at Sunrisers as the 31-year old player’s 1,038 runs for the franchise have come at an average and strike rate of 41.52 and 142.19 respectively including one century and seven half-centuries.

Sherfane Rutherford IPL stats

Rutherford, who will not only be joining fellow West Indian Jason Holder but contesting with him for a spot in the Playing XI, has signed with for a third franchise in as many years.

The explosive Caribbean is now a #Riser! 🧡 Sherfane Rutherford will replace Jonny Bairstow in our squad for the second phase of #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ypqqAl1Zyk — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 11, 2021

Having made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals in 2019, Rutherford had joined Mumbai Indians last year but didn’t get an opportunity under Rohit Sharma. In seven innings for Capitals, Rutherford had scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 135.19 and picked a wicket at an economy rate of 8.63.

Rutherford, who had played the last of his six T20Is in January 2020, has already scored three half-centuries for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Caribbean Premier League 2021 scoring a total of 201 runs at a strike rate of 136.73.

In addition to playing in the CPL and IPL, Rutherford has also had stints in the Bangladesh Premier League (Sylhet Thunder) and Pakistan Super League (Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi) in his three-year old T20 career. Overall, Rutherford has scored 1,102 runs in 58 T20 innings at an average and strike rate of 24.48 and 138.26 respectively.

Currently reeling at the bottom of the points table with a lone victory in seven matches, Sunrisers will play their next match against Delhi Capitals on September 22 in Dubai.