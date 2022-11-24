Shikhar Dhawan ODI stats at Eden Park Auckland: S Dhawan vs Tim Southee head to head records in ODIs

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the Indian team in the ODI series against New Zealand starting tomorrow at Auckland’s Eden Park. This stadium’s boundary dimensions are quite unique, and the batters have enjoyed batting here. Dhawan will look to play well on this ground.

Having lost his place in the T20I squad, Dhawan is now just used in the ODIs, and he has been leading the side in the absence of star players of the side. Being an integral part of the Indian ODI team since 2013, the southpaw is definitely targeting the next year’s World Cup in India.

The ODI numbers of Dhawan are really impressive, but he has struggled this season in terms of S/R. In an ever-evolving game, high-scoring matches are getting common, and the same approach of the Indian team was criticized in the T20 World Cup too. It will be interesting to see how Dhawan will fare in New Zealand.

Shikhar Dhawan ODI stats at Eden Park Auckland

Shikhar Dhawan is certainly the most experienced batter in the Indian line-up, and he will have the responsibility to give the Indian team a good start in the 1st ODI. Eden Park in Auckland has been a good venue for the batters, but Dhawan has not got enjoyed much success here at this venue.

Dhawan has played a couple of ODIs here, and he has managed to score just 32 runs in 2 matches, where 28 has been his highest score. The last he played an ODI here was during the World Cup in 2015 against Zimbabwe. So, he will return to this ground after 7 years in search of improving his records.

S Dhawan vs Tim Southee head to head records in ODIs

Tim Southee will be leading the new ball attack of the Blackcaps, and it is certain that he will be facing Dhawan in the powerplay overs. There has been an exciting contest between both of these players in the ODIs. Southee will aim to take an early breakthrough for the New Zealand side

Dhawan has played 84 balls of Southee in the ODIs, where he has scored 93 runs at a healthy S/R of 110.71. Southee has managed to dismiss twice in the process. It will again be an interesting competition between both of these veterans in Auckland.