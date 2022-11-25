Shivnarine Chanderpaul family: Tagenarine Chanderpaul father and mother name

Southpaw batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul has perhaps knocked the door of making his Test debut for West Indies the loudest, as he smashed a stellar century during the practice match versus the Prime Minister’s XI on Thursday.

In reply to Prime Minister XI’s total of 322 all out in the first innings, Chanderpaul opened the West Indies innings alongside skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and stitched a brilliant innings of 119 off 293 balls, to take the team’s total to 235.

With Prime Minister’s XI declaring their innings at 221/4 in their second innings, Chanderpaul (15*) and Brathwaite (19*) had put on 35/0 on the board at Stumps on ‘Day 3’ while chasing the target of 309 runs.

Having earned his maiden Test call-up last month, for the imminent two-match Test series against Australia, Tagenarine’s ton yesterday has all but handed him his maiden West Indies Test cap.

It is worth of a mention that the 26-year-old has scored 439 runs at an average of 73.16 this year in First-Class Cricket, and emerged to be the second-highest run-scorer in the 2021-22 season.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul family

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is the son of legendary West Indian batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The father-son duo have in fact, batted together 11 times in First-Class Cricket, with their first appearance together taking place in the year 2013.

Tagenarine’s mother’s name is Amy Chanderpaul, and he also has a younger sister named Ciara Chanderpaul. His uncle (father’s brother) Lawrence Prittipaul is also a former English cricketer, who played First-Class Cricket for Hampshire from 1999-2005.

As for Tagenarine, the left-handed opener has so far played 50 FC matches for Guyana, and has scored 2,669 runs at an average of 34.21 with the help of 5 hundreds and 10 half-centuries.

He might well play as opener during the first Test match at Perth from November 30 onwards; in place of John Campbell, who was handed a four-year ban on doping violation charges earlier this month.