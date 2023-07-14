Tagenarine Pronunciation: How To Say Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s Son Name?

An open stance with the back foot facing towards square leg, and the other one significantly wide apart facing extra cover, there was no way West Indies batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul could have not reminded people of another batting legend from the Caribbean – his father Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

It was the first Test match of West Indies’ tour of Australia in Perth last year when Tagenarine had made his international debut. By the first looks of a 26-year-old taking his stance on the 22 yards, he would appear to be a carbon copy of his father. However, when one begins to compare the batting styles closely with the help of videos, Tagenarine is less square on than Shivnarine.

Shivnarine would appear much more like a Tennis player readying to face the serve of his opponent with the bat in hand. However, the trigger movement just the moment the duo are about to face the approaching delivery is more or less quite similar.

Having practiced alongside his father since the age of 13, Tagenarine believes the similarity in stance was perhaps acquired from the very time itself in Guyana.

Tagenarine Pronunciation

Indian-origin Shivnarine’s name is not difficult to pronounce by any means, especially for people having their roots in the Indian subcontinent. Tagenarine as well, doesn’t seem that a challenge while pronouncing, but it is the spelling which can be deceptive.

Tagenarine is pronounced as Tej (as in page) -Nar-ion. For people especially outside the subcontinent, a first-time glance at the name might appear to be ‘Tangerine’ (the orange-coloured citrus fruit) if one doesn’t pay attention.

Here’s a video clip of a commentator pronouncing his name:

List of Cricketers Whose Names Are Difficult To Pronounce

There are a few cricketers whose names are much more difficult to pronounce than Tagenarine’s. South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje is an apt example, with the letters ‘t’ and ‘j’ of his surname being silent.

Other examples of cricketers with difficult-to-pronounce names might be Michael Kasprowicz (Kas-pr-wich), or perhaps the most difficult one would be Marnus Labuschagne. Take a look how he teaches his surname’s correct pronunciation in the video below.

Similarly, another Proteas player named Andile Phehlukwayo has a surname pronunciation nothing less than a tongue’s exercise. Take a look by clicking here.