Shocked Post Asian Games Snub, Shikhar Dhawan Was Once ‘Unhappy’ With INR 5.2 Crore Worth IPL Deal

Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan is not known for exhibiting complaining traits with respect to situations or selections which don’t go his way. Having said that, there have been a couple of occasions where even a player of Dhawan’s calmness couldn’t help expressing displeasure for happenings of his professional life. While an Asian Games snub is the latest instance, the first one had happened after his Indian Premier League 2018 stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Having not played international cricket for over eight months now, Dhawan expressed shocked at not finding his name in a 15-member Asian Games squad. A primary reason behind the same could’ve been media reports in the past which claimed Dhawan to be the captain alongside former India batter VVS Laxman as head coach.

A somewhat similar thing happened after IPL 2018 when Dhawan was disappointed with his auction price. At the time of trading him, the franchise had publicly stated how Dhawan was “unhappy” with the price which forced them to make the move before the next season.

Shikhar Dhawan Was Once ‘Unhappy’ With INR 5.2 Crore Worth IPL Deal

Dhawan, who played 69 IPL matches for Sunrisers across five seasons between 2013-2017, was not retained ahead of IPL 2018 mega auction in spite of being one of their consistent batters in addition to leading them for one full season. Instead, the franchise decided to retain captain David Warner and spinner Rashid Khan.

Dhawan, who had a base price of INR 2 crore during IPL 2018 auction, initiated a bidding war between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians before Kings XI managed to grab him for INR 5.2 crore. It was at this very time that SRH exercised their Right-to-Match card in order to seal Dhawan’s signature again at an almost 60% discounted price from his previous contract.

Even though they were delighted about securing Dhawan, the left-handed batter ended up joining Delhi Capitals for the following season. If truth be told, SRH were neither wrong in buying a player for a lesser price nor could increase his price due to the persisting rules at the time.

“The Sunrisers were delighted to pick up Shikhar [Dhawan] in the auction after using one of its RTM cards earlier in the year,” the franchises said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it has become apparent that the player has been unsettled ever since with the amount he was bought for in the auction, which unfortunately we cannot rectify due to IPL rules.”

For the unversed, Dhawan was one of SRH’s retained players before IPL 2016 mega auction. In fact, he was their top pick for INR 12.5 crore.

How Much Does Shikhar Dhawan Currently Earn In The IPL?

After representing DC for three seasons, Dhawan was back in IPL 2022 mega auction. While Royals started the bidding at his base price of INR 2 crore, Capitals also expressed interest in buying him again. However, it was Punjab who finally managed to buy him for INR 8.25 crore.

Under Mayank Agarwal’s captaincy, Dhawan had a decent IPL 2022 with the bat in hand where he scored 460 runs at an average of 38.33. Ahead of the 2023 season, he was promoted as the new captain of the side.

‘Blessed’ Shikhar Dhawan Respects Selectors’ Decision To Axe Him

Dhawan, who usually wishes well for the youngsters including his successors, did the same this time around as well. He wished newly-elected captain Ruturaj Gaikwad well, who will be leading the national team for the first time. Notwithstanding Dhawan admitting a feeling of shock after facing an axe, he readily accepted the selectors’ decision.

“When my name was not there, I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it,” Dhawan to PTI. “Happy that Rutu [Ruturaj Gaikwad] will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well.”

Talking about his international return, Dhawan remained optimistic about playing for India again on the back of maintaining optimum fitness level. Furthermore, he is also aiming to lead PBKS to their maiden Indian Premier League tile next year.