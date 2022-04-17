Shikhar Dhawan captaincy record: Shikhar Dhawan as captain in IPL stats

Shikhar Dhawan captaincy record: The veteran opening batter is leading in an Indian Premier League match after eight years.

Highest run-scorer in his maiden season for Punjab Kings in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League thus far, veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan has taken the field with an added responsibility of leading the side against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Navi Mumbai today.

With regular captain Mayank Agarwal ruled out due to a toe injury, Dhawan walked out for the toss in his absence. Been asked to bat first by Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson, Dhawan couldn’t generate any impact with the bat in hand on what appears to be a sluggish surface at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Opening the batting Prabhsimran Singh, Dhawan walked back to the pavilion after scoring 8 (11) as an attempt to clear mid-on against Bhuvneshwar Kumar led to his dismissal.

Shikhar Dhawan captaincy record

Leading in an IPL match after eight years, Dhawan has become the 14th cricketer to lead Kings; most for any franchise. Dhawan’s only other IPL captaincy stint had come for Hyderabad during IPL 2014.

In 10 IPL matches with Dhawan as captain, SRH had won four and lost six matches to end up as the sixth-ranked team on the points table. Lack of runs (245 runs in 10 innings) with the bat as captain had resulted in Dhawan getting replaced midway through the season by the then West Indies captain Daren Sammy.

As far as leading India is concerned, Dhawan was handed the reigns of white-ball squads for the tour of Sri Lanka last year. In six limited-over matches, Dhawan had scored 214 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.80 and 95.96 respectively including a half-century. While India had won the ODI series 2-1, they had lost the T20I 1-2 under Dhawan.