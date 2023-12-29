Why Is Shikhar Dhawan Not Allowed To Meet His Son?

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan has not met his son Zoravar Dhawan for over a year now. However, contrary to popular opinion, he is legally allowed to meet his child anytime he wants. After his divorce with Ayesha Mukherji, Dhawan was granted mandatory visitation rights by the court to meet his son both in India and Australia.

As a matter of fact, the court even instructed Ayesha to visit India along with Zoravar in a bid for him to stay with Shikhar and his family, especially during holidays. That being said, the 38-year old has been blocked from every platform for the last three months. Hence, he hasn’t been able to talk directly to Zoravar.

Shikhar and Ayesha were granted divorce by a family court in October this year. Judge Harish Kumar accepted Dhawan’s allegations which included accusations of being distanced from his son and also being pressured for financial transactions.

Post their engagement in 2009, Shikhar and Ayesha tied the knot in 2012. Aesha, who is 10 years elder to the left-handed batter, had met him via social media platform Facebook. In 2014, they welcomed their first child in Zoravar. In spite of her promise to Shikhar, Ayesha never really resided in India after their marriage. It is to be noted that this was Ayesha’s second marriage and she already had a couple of daughters from her previous marriage.

After nine years of marriage, Ayesha took to social media platform Instagram to announce separation with Shikhar. The development had come as a surprise to a lot of fans around the world since both of them used to actively post together across social media platforms.

Shikhar Dhawan Gets Emotional Support From Celebs

It was as recent as yesterday when Shikhar Dhawan had posted an emotional birthday wish for Zoravar. He revealed how he has been away from him and hasn’t been able to make any kind of contact with him. With the post getting viral within no time, he received emotional support from numerous notable personalities.

Multi-talented artist Parmish Verma, photographer Dabboo Ratnani, actor Mahi Vij etc. were some of the high-profile names who commented underneath Shikhar’s Instagram post. Superstar Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, went a step ahead by posting an Instagram story for Punjab Kings captain asking him to stay strong in these tough times.

While none of Shikhar’s Indian teammates has posted anything on the matter in the public domain, captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, have conveyed on multiple occasions with regard to playing with a young Zoravar.