Shreyas Iyer vs Yuzi Chahal head to head IPL record: Shreyas Iyer at Wankhede Stadium IPL stats

Shreyas Iyer vs Yuzi Chahal head to head IPL record: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the 47th league game of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders have just won three of their nine games in the tournament so far, and all the remaining games are do or die for them. Shreyas Iyer has been the leading the side this season, and he has been the best batter of the side. The battle between Shreyas Iyer and the bowlers of Rajasthan Royals will be the one to watch out for.

Shreyas Iyer vs Yuzi Chahal head to head IPL record

Shreyas Iyer has been the best batter of the Kolkata Knight Riders this season, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal has been the best bowler of the tournament. The battle between KKR’s skipper and Rajasthan’s ace bowler is going to be a brilliant one to watch out for.

In IPL games, Iyer has scored 78 runs against Yuzvendra Chahal in 58 balls at a strike-rate of 134.48. Chahal has been able to dismiss Iyer once in the process. So, Shreyas Iyer has batted well against Yuzvendra Chahal, and he would want to continue his good rhythm against him.

Against Rajasthan Royals, Shreyas Iyer has a decent record. Iyer has scored 321 runs against Rajasthan Royals at an average of 35.67, courtesy of three half-centuries. The bowling line-up of Rajasthan Royals has been solid this season as compared to the other seasons, and it will be difficult to play against them.

Iyer played a brilliant knock of 85 runs in 51 balls this season against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. He smashed four sixes and seven boundaries in the process.

Shreyas Iyer at Wankhede Stadium IPL stats

Shreyas Iyer is a local lad from Mumbai, and Wankhede Stadium has been his home ground. He has played a total of seven IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium, whereas he has scored 156 runs at an average of 31.20. 42 has been the highest score of Shreyas Iyer at the Wankhede Stadium.

Iyer would want to improve his performance at the Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas Iyer has scored 290 runs this season at an average of 36.25, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries.