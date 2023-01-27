Shubman Gill educational qualification: Does Shubman Gill have a college graduation degree?

Shubman Gill has been in sublime form in ODIs since last year.

To say that Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form lately would be an understatement. Since the beginning of the year 2022, he is team India’s leading run-scorer in the One-Day international format.

During the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, the 23-year-old amassed a total of 360 runs across three innings, at an average of 180 with the help of a double century and a century. The series run-tally is the highest-ever for a batter in a three-match bilateral ODI series.

While he went on to become the fifth Indian to smash an ODI double ton, he also became the youngest-ever men’s cricketer to have achieved the landmark feat.

Ever since he smashed the double century, fans simply cannot get enough of him and have been trying to have as much information pertaining his life off-the-field as well, which of course begins with the hunt around his present relationships.

For some good time, he was linked with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, but the chapter of their love life perhaps closed with both of them unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Shubman Gill educational qualification

Shubman Gill was born in the year 1999 in the Fazilka district of Punjab. He passed his matriculation examinations from the Manav Mangal Smart School in Mohali, Punjab.

Having developed a keen interest in the sport since the age of four, Gill’s family had even shifted to a rented place near the PCA Stadium in Mohali so that the young boy could devote his undivided attention to his dream of becoming an international cricketer.

Having become part of the India under 19 team at the age of 17, Gill could not devote further time to his studies with the rest of his formal education taking a back seat. Thus, as per media reports, Gill does not have a college degree.

Gill’s father-cum-coach during the early part of his career, Lakhwinder Gill, would even miss the family functions as he did not wish his son’s training to get disrupted.