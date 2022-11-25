Shubman Gill GF: Are Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dating?

Inda’s young batter Shubman Gill is slowly growing his stature in international cricket. The batter from Punjab is called India’s next prodigy and has been getting praise for his work from experts around the world. He is currently playing for India in the ODI series in New Zealand.

Shubman opened with Shikhar Dhawan in the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland, where both of them stitched 124 runs for the first wicket. He also completed his half-century and has been playing well in the ODI format this year for sure. With the World Cup next year, he is slowly grabbing that 3rd opener slot.

Gill made his mark in the cricketing scene with the ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand only in 2018. He was a part of the title-winning Gujarat Titans’ squad in the IPL 2022. Gill has scored 3 half-centuries and 1 century in ODIs, whereas he has 4 half-centuries under his belt in tests.

Shubman Gill GF

Shubman Gill has been constantly linked with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, and there are a lot of rumours that both of them are dating each other. The talks started when a video of them surfaced online where they were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in Mumbai.

In October this year, both Shubman and Sara were spotted exiting a restaurant together, and later in the month, both of them were seen together travelling on a flight. The fire ignited in Shubman’s recent interview on the show “Dil Diyan Gallan”, where host Sonam Bajwa asked Shubman about his relationship, to which he replied ‘May be’.

During the interview with Sonam Bajwa, Shubman called Sara Ali Khan the fittest Bollywood actress. In the interview, Gill also said that ‘SARA ka SARA sach bol dia’. Nothing can be said about the relationship of Sara and Shubman with concrete proof at the moment but can be said that something is cooking.

Shubman was earlier rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar (yet another Sara). Sara (Ali Khan) on the other hand was linked with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.