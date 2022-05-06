Shubman Gill vs Mumbai Indians stats: Shubman Gill vs Jasprit Bumrah head to head record in IPL

Shubman Gill vs Mumbai Indians stats: The opening batter from Gujarat Titans will be playing his eighth match against Mumbai Indians tonight.

The 51st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

Playing their first IPL season, Titans are at the top of the points table with eight victories and two wins from their first 10 matches. Indians, most successful IPL franchise, has has contrasting fortunes this season as their solitary victory and eight losses see them at the bottom of the points table.

Shubman Gill vs Mumbai Indians stats

Despite a couple of praiseworthy half-centuries this season, Gujarat opening batter Shubman Gill hasn’t contributed according to his potential. The same doesn’t require a lot of deliberation as one expects him to do better than scoring 269 runs at an average and strike rate of 26.90 and 137.94.

Gill, who has returned with three single-figure scores in his last five innings, would want to put on display an impact-generating knock against Mumbai at the Cricket Club of India tonight.

In his seven previous encounters against MI, Gill has scored 166 runs at an average and strike rate of 23.71 and 124.81 respectively. Gill’s lone half-century against this opposition had come in his second match against them when he had scored 76 (45) at the Eden Gardens three years ago.

Shubman Gill vs Jasprit Bumrah head to head record in IPL

While Indians’ bowling attack isn’t as threatening as it used to be, Gill will still have to face spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the powerplay. In what aren’t very encouraging numbers, Gill has scored 24 (20) with the help of three fours and including a dismissal across six IPL innings against Bumrah.