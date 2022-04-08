Shubman Gill vs Punjab Kings stats and innings list: Shubman Gill vs Kagiso Rabada IPL records

Shubman Gill vs Punjab Kings stats: The opening batter from Punjab Kings will be playing his ninth match against Punjab Kings tonight.

Punjab Kings will be playing their first-ever match against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. In what will be the fourth IPL 2022 match at this venue, it will be the fourth one for Kings as well.

Titans, on the other hand, will be playing their third match on Friday. Only team other than Sunrisers Hyderabad to have played only a couple of matches this season till now, GT are also the only unbeaten team thus far.

Shubman Gill vs Punjab Kings stats

Titans batter Shubman Gill, one of their three players acquired before the mega auction, will be in action against PBKS (home state) for the ninth team in his IPL career.

With all his previous matches coming for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill has scored 225 runs in seven innings at an average and strike rate of 56.25 and 130.81 respectively with the help of three half-centuries.

For all those who keep telling us – Gill ka photo upload karo! HYG: pic.twitter.com/ICiiwVDpt3 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 8, 2022

Gill’s career-best knock against Punjab had come at his home ground in Mohali three years ago. Chasing a 184-run target, Gill contributed with 65* (49) which comprised of five fours and two sixes as he played a titular role in powering Kolkata to a victory in 18 overs.

Runs Balls Ground Year 7 7 Dubai 2021 9 8 Ahmedabad 2021 57 45 Sharjah 2020 57 47 Abu Dhabi 2020 65* 49 Mohali 2019 16 8 Indore 2018 14 8 Kolkata 2018

Shubman Gill vs Kagiso Rabada IPL records

Gill, who will be facing South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada first up in the powerplay, has only scored 12 (23) at a strike rate of 52.17 in five T20 innings against the right-arm pacer. Yet to hit a boundary off Rabada in the IPL, it would be interesting to see how Gill plays him at the Braboune Stadium tonight.