Shubman Gill vs Rajasthan record: Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult head to head record in IPL

Shubman Gill vs Rajasthan record: The SportsRush brings you the record of Shubhman Gill against Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league game of IPL 2022. Both teams have won three of their four games in the tournament so far, and this can be a great game to watch out for.

Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant in both batting and bowling this season. Jos Buttler has been their best batter, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal has been their best bowler. For Gujarat, the bowling of the side has been great, but the batting relies too much on Shubhman Gill.

Shubman Gill vs Rajasthan record

Shubhman Gill has played nine games against Rajasthan Royals so far in his career, where he has scored 198 runs at an average of 33.00, whereas his strike rate has been 122.22. He has scored just one half-century against Rajasthan Royals.

Although, it is worth mentioning that the bowling of the Rajasthan Royals was not that great till the last season, but they have significantly improved this time around. With the likes of Trent Bount, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna, the Royals have a potent bowling attack.

Shubhman Gill has batted really well this season for the Gujarat Titans. He has scored 187 runs in four games at an average of 46.75, courtesy of two half-centuries. Gill has played with a brilliant intent this season with the bat for the Titans.

Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult head to head record in IPL

Shubhman Gill has struggled against Trent Boult in the IPL. Gill has managed to score just 22 runs in 23 balls against Trent Boult, and Boult has managed to get his wicket once. The batting strike rate of Gill against Boult has been just 95.65.

Overall, Shubhman Gill has scored 1604 runs at an average of 32.73, courtesy of 12 half-centuries. Trent Boult has scalped 83 IPL wickets in 66 games at an economy of 8.32.