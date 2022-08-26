“Sign of GREAT sports person”: Michael Vaughan hails Ben Stokes for scoring 29th half-century vs South Africa in Manchester Test

Michael Vaughan hails Ben Stokes: The former English captain extolled the current captain for standing up in a tough situation.

England captain Ben Stokes has scored his 29th half-century on the second day of the second Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in Manchester.

Batting with his team in a slight spot of bother on the back of losing two wickets in quick succession in the morning session, Stokes not just secured one end but played attacking strokes to also push their first innings lead.

Ensuring that no other wicket falls, Stokes and wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes have already put together more than 100 runs together to give early signs of a match-winning sixth-wicket partnership.

Stokes, who walked out post lunch at 34*, Stokes didn’t another boundary until a six off South Africa spinner Simon Harmer to cross the 50-run mark. It was on the penultimate delivery of the 68th over that Stokes stepped down the track to hit a massive six over long-on.

In what was Stokes’ second six of the innings, a stroke-filled knock comprised of him hitting his first ball off Harmer for a six to follow it with a dominating on-drive against pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media platform Twitter to express approval of Stokes’ innings at Old Trafford today. Impressed by Stokes’ temperament and composure, Vaughan considered him standing on tall his potential in much-needed situations speaks highly of him.

Ben stokes delivers pretty much always when it matters … Sign of of GREAT sports person … 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 26, 2022

In what is Stokes’ 17th half-century at No. 6, it is his 14th at home, fifth against South Africa and in 2022 and third as captain. Assuming that Stokes continues in his manner in the ongoing second session, a 12th Test century wouldn’t be surprising by any means.