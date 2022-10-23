“Singh is King”: Harbhajan Singh hails Arshdeep Singh for dismissing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match

Arshdeep Singh started the Indian innings with a bang against Pakistan and Harbhajan Singh has applauded him for the same.

India and Pakistan are up against each at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne in front of a jam-packed crowd. When both sides met each other in the last T20 World Cup, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan single-handedly won the match for them, but the same was not meant to be this year.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was on fire in the match, and he dismissed both Pakistan openers in his opening spell. On the first ball of the 2nd over, Arshdeep Singh bowled a lovely inswinger to dismiss Babar Azam (0 runs). Azam had no clue, and the ball smashed into his pads. It was the very first ball of Arshdeep’s spell.

In his 2nd over and innings’ 4th over, Arshdeep dismissed Babar’s opening partner Mohammad Rizwan (4 runs). Arshdeep bowled an excellent short ball, which Rizwan tried to hook, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took an easy catch. Pakistan over-relies on its openers, and it will be interesting to see if the team can bounce back.

Harbhajan Singh hails Arshdeep Singh for dismissing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed the performance of Arshdeep Singh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Pakistan. Arshdeep’s opening spell just blew away Pakistan, and it will be really tough for the Pakistani batters to crawl their way back in the match.

“Singh is King Arshdeep Singh burraaaaaahhhhh #INDvPAK,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

It was not long ago that Arshdeep was getting trolled on social media platforms for dropping that catch of Asif Ali in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match. It is safe to say that Arshdeep has certainly made up for it, and he has been India’s asset in the death overs.

The quality of Arshdeep to bowl equally well in both powerplays and the death overs makes him a deserving candidate in the team. He proved his powerplay skills in the last T20I series against South Africa as well. The emergence of this young left-arm pacer is a boost for the Indian side.