“Arsh is GOLD”: Harbhajan Singh urges fans to stop criticizing Arshdeep Singh for drop catch in Asia Cup 2022 match vs Pakistan in Dubai

Harbhajan Singh urges fans to cut some slack on Arshdeep Singh for a dropped catch at a crucial juncture against Pakistan in Dubai.

Despite being only one of the two Indian bowlers to return with economical bowling figures on a day when majority Pakistan batters were at their flawless best, India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been facing the wrath of the Indian fans, after him dropping the easiest of catches which would have got rid of Asif Ali (16 off 8) during the 18th Over of the chase.

With Pakistan requiring another 31 runs off 15 deliveries, Ravi Bishnoi (4-0-26-1) managed to get a leading edge off Ali’s bat, which should have easily settled within the 23-year-old’s palms, but perhaps the Goddess of fortune had some other plan.

As a consequence, Asif (16 off 8) then smashed a crucial Six off the penultimate Over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-40-1), who leaked 19 runs to bring the equation down to 7 runs required off the final Over.

Arshdeep did manage to trap him in front of the stumps during the last Over, but it was all too late, as Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets, with a ball to spare.

Harbhajan Singh urges fans to not be hard on Arshdeep Singh

A loss against Pakistan unfortunately does bring out the worst of the so-called Indian Cricket fans, who equate the sport with a war-like situation, where players are expected to possess the nerves of steel, with the ability to ace all the pressure moments.

The social media was abuzz with scores of low-life trolls who left no stones unturned to deconstructively criticize the young Indian pacer, who was playing only his 9th T20I.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his social media handle, to state the quite obvious, that no player drops a catch on purpose, and thereby urged the fans to stop criticizing the seamer for reasons that have no place in sports.

Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022

