Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup runs: SKY T20 runs in 2022 innings list

Despite already booking their semi-final berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the no.1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav made sure not to disappoint the almost full house Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on a Sunday night against Zimbabwe.

During the last ‘Super 12’ match of the tournament, Yadav’s improvisational shots especially square of the wicket forced the Cricket fraternity to yet again stand and applause this freak of a batter, who has consistently demolished bowling attacks since his T2oI debut last year.

Just when India looked like settling for a total in the vicinity of 160-run mark, Yadav alone smashed 56 runs off the final five Overs of the innings, to take the team score to 185/6 in their 20 Overs.

He ultimately brought about a halt to his onslaught after scoring 61* runs off mere 25 deliveries, with the help of 6 Fours and 4 Sixes, at a stupendous strike rate of 244.

While his 23-ball half-century is also now the fourth fastest for India in T20 World Cups, his present, overall strike rate of 193.96 in this World Cup is the highest-ever for a player in single edition of this tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup runs

Suryakumar Yadav is presently the third highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, having amassed 225 runs across 5 innings at a scintillating average of 75.00.

The 32-year-old has smashed three half-centuries in the process, along with 25 Fours and 8 Sixes.

The only other T20 World Cup he participated in was the one last year (seventh edition at the UAE), just a few months post his T20I debut.

With India crashing out of the 2021 World Cup post the group stage itself, Yadav too failed to impress after scoring mere 42 runs across 3 innings, with the highest score of 25* versus Namibia in Dubai.

SKY T20 runs in 2022 innings list