SL vs AFG ODI tickets: How to book tickets for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODIs in Pallekele?

Rashid Khan will yet again be seen in action during the first ODI against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

With vital ODI Super League points up for grab to qualify for the World Cup 2023 next year, Sri Lanka will face the Afghanistan challenge in a three-match ODI series, the first of which takes place tomorrow (November 25) at the Pallekele Interational Cricket Stadium.

Currently placed at the 10th spot in the ODI World Cup Super League points table with 62 points, Sri Lanka will be desperate to achieve those 30 points with a clean sweep, which will take them up to the 8th spot.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are quite comfortable at the 7th spot with 100 points, and having played only half their Super League matches so far.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Pallekele Stadium pitch report

For those unaware, only the top-eight teams out of 13 will earn direct qualification for the World Cup next year, scheduled to take place in India.

Eyes will be on the in-form players in Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, and Maheesh Theekshana in particular, with Dasun Shanaka leading the Sri Lankan side yet again.

As for Afghanistan who will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, the focus would yet again be on the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz et al.

SL vs AFG ODI tickets

As per Sri Lanka Cricket website, the offline and online sale of tickets for the Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan ODIs have already commenced since November 22.

Fans can grab the tickets offline from as many as three designated counters in Colombo, Pallekele, and Balagolla.

Below are the details of venue, days, and the timings during which the tickets can be purchased for the three ODIs.

VENUE DAYS OPENING TIMES SLC Headquarters, Colombo All Days 09.00 AM to 05.00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Non Match Days 09.00 AM to 05.00 PM Abitha Ground, Balagolla Match Days 09.00 AM to 06.00 PM

The prices of the match tickets range between LKR 500, 2000, 4000 and 5000.

Fans can also book their tickets online by clicking here.

After clicking on the above link, one can buy the match ticket(s) for a particular ODI after following the due sign in process followed by the payment process.

The last two matches of the series will take place on November 27 (Sunday) and November 30 (Wednesday).