SL vs AUS 3rd ODI highlights: Yesterday match Sri Lanka vs Australia Colombo highlights

SL vs AUS 3rd ODI highlights: Sri Lanka have registered an emphatic run chase at the R Premdasa Stadium tonight.

Going from strength to strength, Sri Lanka have managed to gain a 2-1 lead over Australia in the ongoing five-match ODI series at home. With the hosts having won three out of six white-ball matches now, they have proved Australia that beating them is no cakewalk.

Sri Lanka’s latest triumph has come in the form of a 6-wicket victory while chasing a 292-run target at the R Premdasa Stadium. Their highest successful ODI run-chase at this venue (third-highest at home), it is also Sri Lanka’s highest ODI chase against Australia.

Playing his first match of the series in place of injured batter Danushka Gunathilaka, it was Niroshan Dickwella’s 26-ball 25 comprising of five fours which set the tone for what was always going to be a daunting chase on this surface.

That being said, a match-winning 170-run second-wicket partnership between Pathum Nissanka (137) and Kusal Mendis (87) turned the tables to the extent that the home team won without any discomfort with nine balls to spare.

Nissanka, who hit 11 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 93.19, registered the highest individual score for a Sri Lankan batter against Australia. A maiden ODI century in his 15th match earned the 24-year old player with a maiden match award in this format. Mendis, on the other hand, missed out on a third ODI century after retiring hurt due to a hamstring niggle in Colombo tonight.

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva’s brief 17-ball 25 with the help of four fours right after Mendis’ return to the dressing room had further eased pressure of the Sri Lankan batters.

SL vs AUS 3rd ODI highlights

Take a bow, Pathum Nissanka 🙌 What a brilliant match winning knock!#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Sn4iEDF99P — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 19, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.