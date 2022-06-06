SL vs AUS T20 Head to Head record: Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I stats and records

SL vs AUS T20 Head to Head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first SL vs AUS T20I.

Just over 100 days after locking horns in a five-match T20I series down under, Sri Lanka and Australia will once again feature in a three-match T20I series although in the island nation on this occasion.

Australia, who have played only four bilateral T20Is across two separate tours to Sri Lanka till date, will be playing their third T20I series in Sri Lanka from tomorrow. In what is going to be the eighth T20I bilateral series between these two teams, Sri Lanka hold a slight edge by winning four and losing three series in the past.

In addition to their overall T20I series record against Australia, Sri Lanka would also be taking confidence from a victory in their last T20I against the Aussies.

Chasing a 155-run target at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in February this year, Sri Lanka had won by five wickets on the back of a match-winning 83-run fifth-wicket partnership between wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis (69*) and captain Dasun Shanaka (35).

SL vs AUS T20 Head to Head record

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by SL: 9

Matches won by AUS: 13

Matches played in Sri Lanka: 4 (SL 2, AUS 2)

Matches played in Asia: 5 (SL 2, AUS 3)

Matches played at R Premdasa Stadium: 1 (SL 0, AUS 1)

SL average score against AUS: 143

AUS average score against SL: 156

Most runs for SL: 191 (Pathum Nissanka)

Most runs for AUS: 512 (David Warner)

Most wickets for SL: 7 (Dushmantha Chameera)

Most wickets for AUS: 11 (Mitchell Starc)

Most catches for SL: 3 (Chamika Karunaratne)

Most catches for AUS: 8 (Steven Smith)

Looking forward to being in the com box for the #SLvAUS series! Great to see the interest among our public looking forward to the series amid the crisis we are going through! Wishing both teams the best. Good luck skipper @dasunshanaka1 & @OfficialSLC May the best team win it👍🏽 — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) June 6, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).