SL vs BAN today match pitch report: SL vs BAN pitch report today at Dubai International Stadium batting or bowling

SL vs BAN today match pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match.

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the Group-B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This is a knockout match as the winner of this one will qualify for the super-4 stages, and the loser will bow out of the tournament. Both teams lost their first match against Afghanistan.

The recent form of Bangladesh has not been great, and they lost to Zimbabwe ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. Shakib al Hasan will play a massive part for the side. Sri Lanka’s side looks decent on the paper, and the top-order of the side has played well for them recently. The bowling form of Wanindu Hasaranga will be crucial for the Lankan lions.

SL vs BAN today match pitch report

Dubai has hosted a total of three games in the Asia Cup 2022 so far, and the batting has not been relatively easy at this ground so far. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass, the other batters have struggled so far in the tournament. In the initial two games, there was a greenish surface, but the surface was a different one in the last game.

Ahead of the India vs Hong Kong match, Sanjay Manjrekar said that the pitch was white in colour which gets slowed down a little as the match progresses, and the spinners will have a role to play later on in the match.

A Do or Die Game! 👊 🇱🇰⚔️🇧🇩 What will be your playing XI for Sri Lanka? #SLvBAN #RoaringForGlory #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/riasMSsZUK — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 1, 2022

“This pitch has changed, it is white and no longer a green top. India’s top three will get a chance to bat for a long time. This is a surface that Chahal will love, especially since he would be bowling second,” Sanjay Manjrekar said about the pitch ahead of India vs Hong Kong game.

So, there are two kinds of surfaces available at the venue, one is the greenish one on which the pacers will have an advantage and the other is the whitish one, which gets slow as the match goes on.