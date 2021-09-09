SL vs SA Head to Head Records in T20Is | Sri Lanka vs South Africa Stats | Colombo T20I

SL vs SA Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first SL vs SA T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premdasa Stadium tomorrow. With Sri Lanka winning the recently concluded three-match ODI series 2-1, they would want to continue the same momentum in the shortest format as well.

Sri Lanka, who will have to contest in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifiers alongside Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia in Group A of Round 1, will be desperate to make the most of their last international series against a Test-playing nation before the World Cup.

South Africa, on the other hand, are placed alongside England, Australia and West Indies (and two teams from the Qualifiers) in Group 1 (Super 12) and will doubtlessly want to fine-tune their skills especially in the absence of regular captain Temba Bavuma.

Despite losing the ODI series, the visitors are expected to be booming with confidence due to the return of wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock, batsman David Miller and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for the T20I series.

SL vs SA Head to Head Records in T20Is

Total number of matches played: 13

Matches won by SL: 5

Matches won by SA: 7

Matched played in Sri Lanka: 5 (SL 2, SA 3)

Matches played in South Africa: 6 (SL 2, SA 3)

Most runs for SL (among current players): 126 (Dinesh Chandimal)

Most runs for SA (among current players): 199 (Reeza Hendricks)

Most wickets for SL: 4 (Dhananjaya de Silva)

Most wickets for SA: 6 (Lungi Ngidi)

Most catches for SL: 6 (Dinesh Chandimal)

Most catches for SA: 6 (Quinton de Kock)

The last time when Sri Lanka and South Africa had locked horns in a T20I was during Sri Lanka’s tour of South Africa a couple of years ago in Johannesburg. South Africa, who were asked to bat first by the then Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga, had scored 198/2 in 20 overs on the back of a 90-run partnership for the second wicket between Reeza Hendricks (66) and Dwaine Pretorius (77*).

Chasing a 183-run target in 17 overs, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 137 in 15.4 overs as South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo emerged as the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 3-0-24-4.