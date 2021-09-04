Weather at Colombo Cricket Stadium: What is the weather forecast for Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI at R Premdasa Stadium?

Weather at Colombo Cricket Stadium: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the second SL vs SA ODI.

The second ODI of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka has already been converted into a 47-over contest as rain consumed a lot of time before the delayed start of the match.

With South Africa captain Temba Bavuma getting ruled out of the series, spinner Keshav Maharaj stepped out at the toss as the visiting captain. Having called correctly in his first international match as a captain, Maharaj elected to bat first.

Coming on the back of a 14-run loss in the first ODI, South Africa have made as many as three changes to their Playing XI bringing in batsman Reeza Hendricks, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and debutant George Linde for Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne and Anrich Nortje.

Not wanting to tinker with a winning combination, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka announced that they will be taking field with the same XI.

Weather at Colombo Cricket Stadium

It was right before the original toss time that rain had started to pour down at the R Premdasa Stadium. Hence, the toss had to be delayed due to both the weather and wet outfield in Colombo.

Readers must note that the rain probability for September 4 in Colombo will at no point in time fall below 30% according to AccuWeather. The same will rise to be in vicinity of 50% around 10 PM (local time) tonight.

Considering the rain probability and the cloudy weather in store today, it shouldn’t be a surprise if rain plays spoilsport again in the second ODI. While that might further reduce the number of overs per innings, there should be enought time for teams to have a clear result.

06:00 PM – 28 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

07:00 PM – 28 degree (Partly Cloudy).

08:00 PM – 27 degree (Partly Cloudy).

09:00 PM – 27 degree (Partly Cloudy).

10:00 PM – 27 degree (Partly Cloudy).

11:00 PM – 27 degree (Mostly Cloudy with showers).

00:00 AM – 27 degree (Showers).