Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SL vs SA Colombo T20I?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first SL vs SA T20I.

Having last played a T20I series against each other in South Africa more than a couple of years ago, Sri Lanka and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the first of the three-match T20I series to be played at the R Premdasa Stadium from tomorrow.

Despite being the home team, Sri Lanka have a terrible record at this venue losing 17 and winning six out of their 23 T20Is played here till date. South Africa, on the other hand, have both won and lost a match in their two matches at the Premdasa Stadium.

Readers must note that this is going to be only the fifth bilateral T20I series between Sri Lanka and South Africa. In the previous four, both the teams have won a couple of series each.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel

Sony Sports Network is televising the ongoing South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021 in India. As was the case during the recently concluded ODI series between these two teams, this three-match T20I series will also be telecast on Sony TEN 2 in India. Readers must note that the match will only be available in English commentary in India.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

Fans of the visiting team will be able to follow this tour on SuperSport back home. As far as the local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will also be able to watch the Colombo T20I on their televisions by tuning in to Siyatha TV. Talking about fans in the UK and USA, they will be able stream this series on FOODXP and Willow TV respectively.

Date – 10/09/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 04:30 PM (South Africa), 08:00 PM (Sri Lanka) and 08:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 2 (India), Siyatha TV (Sri Lanka) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India), Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel (Sri Lanka).