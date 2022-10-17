SL vs UAE T20 head to head record: Sri Lanka vs UAE head to head records and stats

SL vs UAE T20 head to head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for SL vs UAE T20 World Cup match.

The sixth First Round match of the ongoing eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates in Geelong tomorrow right after Namibia vs Netherlands clash at the same venue.

Coming on the back of a loss each in their first respective Group A match, both Sri Lanka and UAE are in urgent need of a victory for another loss would bring an end to their chances of qualifying for Super 12s despite one more match to be played.

While Sri Lanka had lost their tournament opener by 55 runs against Namibia, UAE had lost their first match against Netherlands although by a small margin of 3 wickets.

Fourth T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Simonds Stadium will only be the second one to be played between these two teams in this format. Having faced each other first during Asia Cup 2016 in Mirpur, a Sri Lanka-UAE T20I will be played after more than six and a half years.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and UAE spinner Ahmed Raza are players of the current squad to have played that match as well.

SL vs UAE T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by SL: 1

Matches won by UAE: 0

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (SL 1, UAE 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (SL 1, UAE 0)

SL average score against UAE: 128

UAE average score against SL: 115

Most runs for SL: 5 (Dasun Shanaka)

Most runs for UAE: 9 (Ahmed Raza)

Most wickets for SL: NA

Most wickets for UAE: NA

Most catches for SL: NA

Most catches for UAE: 1 (Ahmed Raza)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).