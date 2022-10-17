Namibia vs Netherlands head to head T20 record: NAM vs NED T20 head to head records

Namibia vs Netherlands head to head T20 record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for NAM vs NED T20 World Cup match.

The fifth First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Namibia and Netherlands in Geelong tomorrow. Also scheduled to host a Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates matches in the evening, the venue is all in readiness of witnessing its second double-header day.

Considering how both Namibia and Netherlands had won their first respective matches at the same venue yesterday, fans should brace themselves for a close encounter at the Simonds Stadium on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning that the winner of this match would become one of the favourites to qualify for Super 12s.

Only the third T20I between these two teams, it is going to be the fourth international match between Namibia and Netherlands. It will for the first that that these two nations will be playing a T20I against each other outside of Asia.

Played in Abu Dhabi a year ago, the last Namibia-Netherlands T20I was quite a nail-biter which had witnessed Namibia sealing a 165-run target with six wickets and as many deliveries left in the match.

Namibia vs Netherlands head to head T20 record

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by NAM: 1

Matches won by NED: 1

Matches played at neutral venues: 2 (NAM 1, NED 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (NAM 1, NED 0)

NAM average score against NED: 131

NED average score against NAM: 152

Most runs for NAM: 66 (David Wiese)

Most runs for NED: 91 (Max O’Dowd)

Most wickets for NAM: 5 (Jan Frylinck)

Most wickets for NED: 3 (Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren)

Most catches for NAM: 2 (Bernard Scholtz)

Most catches for NED: 3 (Scott Edwards)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).