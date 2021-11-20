SL vs WI Head to Head Test Records | Sri Lanka vs West Indies Stats | Galle Test

SL vs WI Head to Head Test Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first SL vs WI Test.

Test cricket is all set to return after 77 days in the form of the first Test of West Indies’ tour of Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium tomorrow. While the gap between the last England-India Test and this Sri Lanka-West Indies Test isn’t a substantial one, a whopping great amount of T20 cricket being played lately is making it look like one.

Having last played a Test match in Sri Lanka in 2015, West Indies will be playing one after more than six years. Been whitewashed 0-2 back in the day, West Indian players would be looking to put on display a much-better performance in this two-match Test series.

As far as playing on this venue are concerned, Sri Lanka have won 19 and lost 10 out of their 35 Tests played in Galle over the years. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost two and drawn one out of their three Tests here. Readers must note that it is not just Galle but the whole Sri Lanka that West Indies are yet to win a Test match.

SL vs WI Head to Head Test Records

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by SL: 9

Matches won by WI: 4

Matched played in Sri Lanka: 11 (SL 7, WI 0)

Matches played in West Indies: 11 (SL 2, WI 4)

Most runs for SL (among current players): 479 (Dinesh Chandimal)

Most runs for WI (among current players): 444 (Kraigg Brathwaite)

Most wickets for SL: 26 (Suranga Lakmal)

Most wickets for WI: 32 (Kemar Roach)

Most catches for SL: 10 (Angelo Mathews)

Most catches for WI: 8 (Jason Holder)

The last time when Sri Lanka and West Indies had played a Test against each other was earlier this year at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. In what was also a two-match series, it had ended in a 0-0 draw.