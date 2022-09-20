Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: List of businesses owned by Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: She is one of the smartest cricketers on and off the field when it comes to managing her wealth.

Indian cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, plays for the Women’s National Team. The 25-year-old, who was born on July 18, 1996, is currently one of India’s best female cricketing talents.

The Sangli-born batter has represented India’s women’s team in all three formats. Mandhana made her India debut in a Women’s T20I against Bangladesh in 2013. In July this year, Mandhana was named as the vice-captain of India’s team for the cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games which was held in Birmingham, England.

She was made captain of India’s Women T20I squad for three matches against England in February 2019. When she led the women’s team against England in the first T20I in Guwahati, she became India’s youngest T20I captain.

Mandhana is one of the most admired and looked up to Indian athletes at the moment. Chiefly playing as an opening batter, Mandhana has played for the Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge. She has also played for multiple teams in the Women’s Big Bash League as well.

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth

Her annual contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India stipulates that she will be paid INR 50 lakh to play for the Indian cricket team. She also gets paid for her participation in the Women’s Big Bash League. She has also played in the Kia Super League, The Hundred (Women’s) and the Women’s T20 Challenge.

As of now, the estimates indicate that Smriti Mandhana has a net worth of roughly 25 Crores Indian Rupees ($3.5 million). Mandhana is also a modern-day influencer with as many as 6.5 million followers on social media platform Instagram.

In addition to being a skilled cricketer, Mandhana also owns a coffee shop in her hometown. Mandhana’s coffee shop at the SM 18 Retail Mall has brought her widespread acclaim and financial success in recent years.

The star batter has worked with a variety of brands throughout his career, including AIR OPTIX and their Hydra-Glide contact lenses, Bata, Red Bull and Hero MotoCorp. She earns between INR 40-50 lakh for each brand endorsement she takes.