“So happy for Rahul Tripathi man”: Twitter elates as Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call-up for IND vs Ireland T20I series by BCCI

Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call-up for the upcoming two-match T20I series between India and Ireland; Hardik set to lead the side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, named a 17-member team India squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland for a two-match T20I series, slated to take place from June 26.

The squad has finally marked a maiden call-up for the 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi, after fans and former cricketers have for quite some time now, expressed disappointment over his exclusion from even the second-string squads despite delivering consistently in the IPL in the preceding few years.

While fans on social media seemed to be elated on the 31-year-old’s inclusion, the return back of Kerala wicket-keeper batter and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson too, was welcomed by the fans alike.

Hardik Pandya captain

Having lifted the IPL 2022 title for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in only their maiden season, flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya has earned the trust of the BCCI think-tank, with him being handed the responsibility of captaincy for the short tour.

Rishabh Pant, who is leading India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, has been left out from the squad, as he would travel to England for the re-scheduled ‘fifth’ Test match versus England at Edgbaston from July 1.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been elected as Hardik’s deputy, with the squad also marking a return back of Suryakumar Yadav, who was out of action due to injury during IPL 2022.

Twitter reactions as Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call-up in team India

Aah, Rahul Tripathi. This makes me very, very happy. https://t.co/Hriz0gtB7p — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 15, 2022

So happy to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian team. Congratulations buddy. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 15, 2022

So happy to see both Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in India’s T20I squad for the Ireland series! Hardik Pandya also deserves to lead after that kind of an IPL season. Only Prithvi Shaw missing from the squad, but he will be there soon. Getting things right one by one! — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) June 15, 2022

So good to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian squad…well deserved👏👏👏… #CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 15, 2022

Pleased for Rahul Tripathi that he has got an opportunity. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) June 15, 2022

So good to see Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson in the mix. https://t.co/meVZmb9ue9 — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) June 15, 2022

Rahul Tripathi getting national call up. What a moment for him. One of the most underrated players in India. #INDvsIRE @tripathirahul52 pic.twitter.com/Pubnwyqw7l — 💫ρƙ (@_yaar_anmulle) June 15, 2022

Rahul Tripathi has been named in the squad of 2 match T20 series against Ireland 👏🏼🔥#HardikPandya #INDvsIRE #rahultripathi pic.twitter.com/xt8ALbwl1d — Chandru (@tweetsbychandru) June 15, 2022

ICT fans after seeing Rahul Tripathi in the squad #INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/n9bDqwRsqm — D Jay (@djaywalebabu) June 15, 2022

So Happy for Rahul Tripathi man. Well deserved. Hope Samson makes the best use of this outing. Something special about his batting. https://t.co/R3fHtiJXrq — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 15, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.